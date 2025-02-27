National Retail Solutions Integrates With Google
NRS retailers with a verified Google Business Profile can use this new integration. Their business profiles help Google accurately link products to the correct store locations, making it easier to find businesses online.
The integration with Google eliminates time-consuming manual updates and product uploads, providing retailers with a fully automated solution at no cost.
“At NRS, we’re committed to providing our independent retailers with the tools and technology they need to thrive and compete with larger chains," said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. "Our new integration with Google represents a powerful partnership, which allows our retailers to effortlessly connect with local shoppers and grow their businesses like never before.”
NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and NRS Pay credit card processing for small- and midsize independent retailers. With thousands of active terminals across the United States and Canada, the POS system includes such features as inventory management, sales tracking and marketing tools. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.