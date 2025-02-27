National Retail Solutions Integrates With Google

NRS is integrating with Google to empower independent retailers to automatically showcase their in-store products across Google Search, Maps and the Shopping tab.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) recently revealed a new integration with Google that makes it easier for independent retailers to attract shoppers to their stores.

The collaboration allows retailers to automatically showcase their in-store products to local customers by searching on Google Search, Google Maps and the Shopping tab.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Google on this initiative further to equip our retailers with the tools necessary for success,” said Ari B. Korman, SVP of e-commerce at Newark, N.J.-based NRS. “The integration drives more store traffic and provides retailers an entirely automated and hassle-free online presence.”

[RELATED: NRF Big Show - 5 Key Takeaways for Grocers]

NRS retailers can now leverage the power of Google to attract local shoppers who are actively searching for their products. When customers search for a product near them on Google, they can see which local retailers have it in stock and are directed to their storefront to complete the purchase.