National Retail Solutions Integrates With Google

Independent retailers can showcase in-store products to local customers
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
NRS
NRS is integrating with Google to empower independent retailers to automatically showcase their in-store products across Google Search, Maps and the Shopping tab.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) recently revealed a new integration with Google that makes it easier for independent retailers to attract shoppers to their stores.

The collaboration allows retailers to automatically showcase their in-store products to local customers by searching on Google Search, Google Maps and the Shopping tab.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Google on this initiative further to equip our retailers with the tools necessary for success,” said Ari B. Korman, SVP of e-commerce at Newark, N.J.-based NRS. “The integration drives more store traffic and provides retailers an entirely automated and hassle-free online presence.”

NRS retailers can now leverage the power of Google to attract local shoppers who are actively searching for their products. When customers search for a product near them on Google, they can see which local retailers have it in stock and are directed to their storefront to complete the purchase.

NRS retailers with a verified Google Business Profile can use this new integration. Their business profiles help Google accurately link products to the correct store locations, making it easier to find businesses online.

The integration with Google eliminates time-consuming manual updates and product uploads, providing retailers with a fully automated solution at no cost.

“At NRS, we’re committed to providing our independent retailers with the tools and technology they need to thrive and compete with larger chains," said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. "Our new integration with Google represents a powerful partnership, which allows our retailers to effortlessly connect with local shoppers and grow their businesses like never before.”

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and NRS Pay credit card processing for small- and midsize independent retailers. With thousands of active terminals across the United States and Canada, the POS system includes such features as inventory management, sales tracking and marketing tools. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.

