National Confectioners Association Hires 2

Courtney Hogan is now a member of NCA’s policy and regulatory affairs team as manager of grassroots and public policy. In her new position, Hogan will work to boost the engagement and participation of elected officials in NCA public policy initiatives and member company events, and create opportunities for policymakers to tour confectionery manufacturing facilities and take part in other on-the-ground opportunities. She was previously government affairs manager at the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council and worked in the office of former Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

“NCA has built a strong reputation as a thought leader in the public affairs and advocacy space in and outside of Washington, and the addition of Lauren and Courtney to the team will only strengthen our capability,” noted John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “We’re excited to add to our advocacy and communications capacity, which will help us tell our story to members of Congress and our stakeholder audiences and provide even more value to our member companies.”

According to NCA, American manufacturers of chocolate candy, gum and mints directly employ almost 54,000 people across the United States, with more than 550,000 jobs supported in related industries.