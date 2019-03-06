NCA Launches Digital Resources for National Candy Month

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has debuted a digital platform with facts about chocolate, candy, gum and mints. National Candy Month Central aims to highlight innovation in the confectionery industry during the month of June and beyond.

The website is just one marketing part of NCA and leading candy companies' five-year Always A Treat transparency initiative that launched in 2017. Participating chocolate and candy makers have pledged to offer half of their individually wrapped products in sizes that contain 200 calories or fewer by 2022, and 90 percent of their treats will display calorie information on the front of the pack.

"National Candy Month is a time to honor the classic American manufacturing success story of the confectionery industry," said John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NCA. "We're excited to share the stories of the companies and individuals who make the confections many of us enjoy throughout the year, especially as those companies empower consumers to treat in a way that fits into a happy, balanced lifestyle."

The digital hub also highlights some of the 54,000 people employed by confectionery manufacturers, and the impact of the industry as a whole.