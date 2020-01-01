Bristol Seafood has introduced a line of high-quality, simple-to-cook seafood items under the My Fish Dish brand, available for the grab-and-go case and as a slack-and-sell item, with a third-party validated shelf life of 10 days from thaw, all with zero preservatives. “My Fish Dish starts with quality seafood, pairs it with perfect toppings and makes it a snap to prepare,” noted Iréne Moon, Bristol’s VP of marketing. “Consumers found it in over 800 stores at the end of 2019, and we look forward to making it available to more shoppers in 2020.” The latest items include blackened and smoked butter wild North American scallops (pictured). Pack sizes of all new items are 7 ounces, with prices at the discretion of retailers.