More Robots Report to Work at Amazon

Amazon, which has deployed more than 750,000 robots working “collaboratively” with its employees, has launched a new robotics system during the busiest retailing season.

The system, Sequoia, is in place at an Amazon fulfillment center in Houston, Texas. According to the retail giant, Sequoia will allow the company to identify and store inventory at fulfillment centers up to 75% faster than its current system. The technology also cuts order-processing time by 25%, boosting the number of goods that can be offered for same-day or next-day shipping.

With an apt name inspired by towering trees, the Sequoia system combines a strong base and a broad cover. Essentially, mobile robots transport containerized inventory directly to an area that can either restock totes or send them to an employee to pick out inventory that customers have ordered. Employees at the redesigned ergonomic workstations then do their work in a more efficient “power zone” that can cut down on injuries and strain. A new robotic arm consolidates inventory in totes, allowing full totes to be returned to storage.

Amazon continues to hone other robotics technologies, too. The retail giant shared that it’s testing mobile robotics that can move while also grasping and handling items, akin to human movements. The bipedal robot, called Digit, was created by partner Agility Robotics.