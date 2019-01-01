Press enter to search
Mooala Organic Coconut Oatmilk

Mooala Organic Coconut Oatmilk

Mooala has introduced Organic Coconut Oatmilk, said to be the first refrigerated organic oatmilk to hit U.S. grocery. The beverage is a sugar-free, USDA-certified organic dairy alternative crafted to help healthy shoppers enjoy their favorite foods guilt-free. Created with USDA organic and non-GMO ingredients like toasted oats blended with coconut cream and a hint of cinnamon, Mooala's Organic Coconut Oatmilk has no added sugar and contains only 50 calories per serving. It is soy-, dairy-, gluten- and carrageenan-free, with no preservatives added. The new oatmilk also has as much calcium as a glass of dairy milk, offering 30 percent of the daily value in an 8-ounce. SRP is $5.99 per 48-fluid-ounce bottle.

