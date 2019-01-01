Mooala Organic Coconut Oatmilk

Mooala has introduced Organic Coconut Oatmilk, said to be the first refrigerated organic oatmilk to hit U.S. grocery. The beverage is a sugar-free, USDA-certified organic dairy alternative crafted to help healthy shoppers enjoy their favorite foods guilt-free. Created with USDA organic and non-GMO ingredients like toasted oats blended with coconut cream and a hint of cinnamon, Mooala's Organic Coconut Oatmilk has no added sugar and contains only 50 calories per serving. It is soy-, dairy-, gluten- and carrageenan-free, with no preservatives added. The new oatmilk also has as much calcium as a glass of dairy milk, offering 30 percent of the daily value in an 8-ounce. SRP is $5.99 per 48-fluid-ounce bottle.