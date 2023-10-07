Montchevre Thai Sweet Chili Topped Goat Cheese

An entertainer’s delight! Gourmet ingredients top our original, rich and creamy goat cheese, and serving couldn’t be simpler: just unwrap, flip and serve! East meets west with this flavor bomb! Simultaneously sweet, savory, tangy, spicy and creamy; Montchevre’s Thai sweet chili topped goat cheese is the perfect addition to your cheese boards and summer grilling parties. The gentle notes of garlic, roasted red peppers, and Thai chilis pair well with Brut Champagne or a crisp Lager. Enjoy stuffed in your favorite protein, tossed with pasta, or even used as a sandwich spread!