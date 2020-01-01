Indulgent yet better for you, cultured Molten Lavva offers a creamy texture achieved by using the buttery-tasting pili nut, a superfood high in protein, calcium, potassium and healthy fats but low in carbs. The vegan, keto-certified product line comes in four decadent flavors: Chocolate, Key Lime, Espresso and Chocolate Raspberry. A 4-ounce cup of any flavor retails for a suggested $2.49. Along with its introduction of dessert-like nondairy yogurts, Lavva has launched direct-to-consumer delivery through its online store to accommodate rising demand for its plant-based options.