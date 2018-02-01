Miss Jones Organic Single Serve Desserts-in-a-Cup

Miss Jones Baking Co. now offers its first single-serve treat, Desserts-in-a-Cup. The new products come baked up in in three varieties, including Brownie-in-a-Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie-in-a-Cup and a Cake-in-a-Cup, offered in Vanilla, Warm Double Chocolate, Confetti Pop and Chocolate Chip flavors. Made with organic, GMO-free ingredients, these microwavable cups take just 30-40 seconds to bake and contain 150 to 250 calories each. Each shelf-stable cup retails at a suggested price of $1.99-2.49.