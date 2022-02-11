Misfits Market Releases 1st Annual Report

Online grocer Misfits Market has unveiled its first-ever annual report, in which the company detailed its accomplishments over the past year. Founded in 2018, the Delanco, N.J.-based company currently reaches customers in more than 38,000 ZIP codes across 44 states, sending out 11 million-plus orders to date, and has rescued more than 228 million pounds of food.

“Our north star is singularly aimed at delivering all the groceries everyday Americans need, plus some fun extras, both conveniently and affordably,” wrote Misfits Market Founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh in a message at the beginning of the report. “Over the past year, we have focused on two areas to achieve our mission. The first is building new relationships with additional farmers and producers to expand the variety of products we offer so Misfits Market can become a go-to destination for weekly grocery shopping. … Secondly, we’ve focused on geographic expansion by entering 10 new states in the past year, and soon we will be serving every ZIP code in the Lower 48. This brings us one step closer to our goal of eradicating food deserts in America by 2025.”

In the report, the company laid out its three shared values, affordability, accessibility and sustainability, and discussed its efforts in those areas. Misfits Market also noted that the company focused its 2021 donations in three areas: supporting hunger relief organizations and food banks, helping those affected by natural disasters, and creating special projects aimed at alleviating food insecurity, such as community fridges.

As Ramesh observed in his introductory message, “[W]e have come a long way in our journey, but we are by no means ready to slow down.”

Additionally, last September, Misfits Market closed a $225 million Series C-1 funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from Accel, following a Series C round that raised $200 million in April 2021.