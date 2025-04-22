MiO Rolls Out Mobile Inventory and Ordering Platform for Wholesalers

MiO, a Denver-based software as a service (Saas) company, is out with a new mobile inventory and ordering platform for wholesalers. The ERP-integrated platform can be used in mobile and desktop applications and is designed to help wholesale teams streamline ordering processes and unlock revenue opportunities.

The provider’s fully customizable core product offering now includes in-store mobile ordering, real-time inventory tracking, smart warehouse workflows and optimized delivery routing. Users can utilize features such as simple product catalogs, mobile ordering, mobile barcode scanning, personalized product suggestions, clickable PDF flyers, digital banners, AI forecasting and multi-brand support.

[RELATED: How Total Store Operations Is Taking Flight]

According to MiO, the scalable systems allow wholesalers in the grocery and other industries to choose options that align with their needs. Offerings include an essential plan for companies that want to start quickly, a growth plan for expanding businesses that want more visibility and an intelligent plan for complex wholesale teams that need deep insight, automation and system integration.

“After extensive research into our current and potential client base’s needs, we have developed our legacy features, as well as created new ones, to be more accessible and useful to the end user and to management,” explained CEO Jennifer Grenz. “Dependability is absolutely imperative for our clients; it’s the link that must work to gain sales. MiO’s strong record of 99.9% up-time gives our clients confidence that revenue will never fail.”

The latest launch and service enhancements are part of a strategic investment and expansion plan led by Sky Camp Ventures, MiO reported.