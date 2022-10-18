Created by celebrity chef Ming Tsai, and Just Egg, MingsBings are convenient plant-based breakfast pockets based on traditional Chinese flatbreads. Using his signature East-meets-West technique, Tsai blended the ancient bing format with familiar American flavors, adding a plant-based spin. The frozen handheld line features Just Egg alongside other plant-based ingredients to create vegan breakfast offerings without gluten or nuts. MingsBings flavors are as follows: Plant-Based Egg & Cheese, combining Just Egg, dairy-free cheddar and potato; Plant-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese, featuring plant-based sausage, Just Egg, dairy-free cheddar and potato; Plant-Based Chorizo, Egg & Cheese, consisting of plant-based chorizo, Just Egg, dairy-free cheddar, peppers, onions, black beans, corn and potato; and Plant-Based Veggie, Egg & Cheese, stuffed with spinach, peppers, onions, Just Egg, dairy-free cheddar and potato. The suggested retail price is $6.99 per 8.8-ounce pack of two bings.