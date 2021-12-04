Mindful Chik’n Additional Products

Driven by consumer demand for its plant-based Mindful Chik’n line, Sweet Earth has launched three additional ready-to-eat seasoned offerings made with globally inspired marinades. The refrigerated products are all vegan, contain wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients and provide at least 13 grams of protein and 4 grams of dietary fiber per serving. Joining the line are Shredded Seasoned Chik’n, tossed in a classic carnitas-style marinade to complement meals, salads and sandwiches; Seasoned Chipotle Chik’n Strips, tossed in a zesty chipotle marinade appropriate for spicing up tacos; and Shredded Korean Style BBQ, tossed in an authentic Korean barbecue marinade that works well in sliders. “Given the rise of consumers cooking from home this past year and their craving for new twists to recipes they know and love, the Chik’n options are a key way for flexitarians to incorporate plant-based options into their at-home cooking,” says Sara Wheeler, Sweet Earth general manager. “These latest products are really versatile, in that they can be incorporated hot or cold into a variety of meals, including salads and appetizers, pasta, pizzas, rice bowls and sandwiches.” Sweet Earth Mindful Chik’n products have a suggested retail price of $7.99 per 8-ounce package.