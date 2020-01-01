Mikey’s Superfood Tortillas

Frozen gluten- and dairy-free food company Mikey’s has now introduced grain-free superfood tortillas. Crafted with clean, high-quality ingredients, the initial launch consists of three colorful vegetable-based varieties: Sweets & Beets, made with purple sweet potato and beets; Golden Turmeric, featuring turmeric and hemp protein; and Super Greens, containing spinach, broccoli and spirulina. The vegan tortillas are also soy-free, and non-GMO Project Verified. Targeting consumers who want to incorporate more vegetables, antioxidants and immunity-boosting ingredients into their diet while still enjoying their favorite foods, the products can be used as a base for recipes, wraps and more. A 7-ounce 8-pack of the tortillas retails for a suggested $5.99.