Meijer Michigan Stores Now Accepting SNAP for Pickup, Delivery

Meijer Inc. has revealed that its stores in Michigan are now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for its Meijer Pickup and Home Delivery shopping services.

The retailer is accepting the payment capability at all Michigan stores, enabling customers with SNAP benefits to pay for Meijer Pickup or Meijer Home Delivery orders using an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

"We're excited to accept SNAP benefits across our Meijer Pickup and Delivery shopping experiences," said Derek Steele, VP of customer strategy for Meijer. "We believe all customers should have access to personalized, convenient, digital shopping services and understand the added benefit this new payment capability provides."

With higher prices, low-income customers are facing post-pandemic disparities. The EBT SNAP program needs to bring in more retailers to offer participants the same convenience of selecting and paying for groceries online as other shoppers. Besides Meijer, some other food retailers that have recently accepted EBT SNAP for online orders include Wegmans Food Markets, Price Rite Marketplace stores, Cardenas and Cardenas Ranch Markets.

"Providing SNAP recipients with access to Meijer Pickup and Delivery will make shopping for affordable, fresh groceries and essentials a little easier for parents and families across the Midwest," noted Steele. "We hope the new capability brings convenience and access to all our customers when ordering groceries online."

Meijer will activate the payment capability for customers shopping in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky in the coming weeks.

The Meijer Pickup service, which is free on orders of more than $35, doesn't a require membership, offers the same pricing available in store, and includes access to all weekly sales and mPerks rewards and coupons. The service allows customers the flexibility to shop from anywhere and have a Meijer team member personally hand-select items that can be picked up within a few hours.

For a faster pickup experience, customers can use the Meijer app's "On my Way" experience to announce their arrival. Customers then park in designated areas and check in using the "I'm Here" experience. Customers can also check in by using text messaging.

Meijer Home Delivery customers can shop online or via the Meijer app. Beer and wine are also available for home delivery.

Customers paying with EBT SNAP on Meijer.com can purchase noneligible items with a debit or credit card on the same order.

For a limited time, Meijer is offering new Pickup and Home Delivery customers $15 off their first three orders of $75 or more. When customers place their first order on Meijer.com or in the Meijer app, they can enter the code SAVEBIG at checkout for the $15 discount to apply. The discount will automatically apply on their second and third orders over $75.

Meijer Pickup is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Meijer Home Delivery is available from 7 a.m. to midnight daily.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The privately owned company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.