Meijer Donates $1.2M to Boys & Girls Clubs

As one way of supporting the communities it serves, Meijer has donated $1.2 million to Boys & Girls Clubs across its Midwest footprint. The Michigan retailer earmarked $50,000 for each of the 24 chosen locations.

The funds will be used to bolster educational and developmental programs for youths in cities and towns in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. The Boys & Girls Clubs is an Atlanta-based national organization with local chapters that provide a safe space for at least 4 million young people around the country.

"As a family-owned business, serving families, and especially children, in our communities is always important to us," said Rick Keyes, Meijer’s president and CEO.

Added Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving: "We know that each of our communities are different and that each of the Clubs understand the wants and needs of their members best. We look forward to seeing how they find unique ways to use this gift to help their members learn, lead and grow."

In its fiscal year of 2021, Meijer has shared $6.5 million in donations to a variety of causes, including hunger relief, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and local giving. In December, the company announced that it was engaging with store associates to help identify potential beneficiaries in their respective communities.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.