Meijer Expands 3rd Supplier Diversity Event to Include Service Providers

Meijer is expanding its third Supplier Diversity event to include diverse-owned service providers as well as retail-ready products. The March 29-31 event will give diverse-owned businesses across the country the opportunity to present their offerings to interested Meijer buyers and procurement teams.

“Our supplier diversity efforts reach beyond just the brands customers see on our shelves,” noted Peter Whitsett, Meijer’s EVP of merchandising and marketing. “We aim to support diverse-owned businesses throughout our stores, from the products we offer to the signage we hang and the services that keep the stores running. That’s why we’re excited to include a broad range of business categories in this event.”

The retailer is accepting submissions from diverse-owned businesses offering the following goods and services: inbound transportation carriers; skilled trades for construction and facility maintenance; all business services (marketing, HR, IT and financial); supplies, packaging, MRO and signage; environmental, real estate and new site services; and store fixtures, manufacturing and warehousing equipment. The event will also offer opportunities for brands in the beauty and personal care, over-the-counter and wellness, general merchandise, and grocery categories.

Certified minority-, LGBTQ-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with products or services in the above categories can apply to take part in the event by Monday, Feb. 7.

Meijer is working with Solon, Ohio-based ECRM and its San Francisco-based subsidiary, RangeMe, to host the retail product portion of the event via the ECRM Connect virtual platform. Suppliers of nonretail goods and services will register through STARS, an application hosted by Rolling Meadows, Ill.-based Viva, another third-party partner.

After applications for the event have been submitted, Meijer will review and select the vendors that the company will meet with virtually. Suppliers not selected for the event will still be accessible through RangeMe or STARS, and may be reviewed by Meijer’s buyers and business teams again in the future as business needs change.

“As we continue on our supplier diversity journey, we’re pleased to grow this event to be inclusive of all the kinds of businesses we partner with in our stores,” said Jamie Akemann, Meijer’s group VP of indirect procurement and supplier diversity.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.