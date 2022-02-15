Meijer Earmarks $300K to Support Minority-Owned Businesses

As part of its efforts to enhance and encourage diversity, equity and inclusion, Meijer announced it is giving $300,000 to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The donation follows other DEI initiatives from the Michigan-based retailer, such as its latest supplier diversity event slated for March 29-31.

The NMSDC funding will be distributed equally among its affiliate councils that support minority-owned businesses within Meijer’s retail footprint, including the Chicago MSDC, Michigan MSDC, Mid-States MSDC, North Central MSDC, Ohio MSDC and Tri-State MSDC. The NMSDC and its affiliates offer a variety of educational and development programs and networking opportunities to assist business owners.

"Our supplier diversity efforts go beyond our current vendor relationships – we want to create a pipeline of opportunity and empowerment that will bolster the success of diverse entrepreneurs across the Midwest for years to come," explained Rick Keyes, Meijer’s president and CEO. "That's why we value the important work the NMSDC is doing to strengthen minority-owned businesses in our communities and look forward to partnering on our shared goals."

Added Carla Hendon, director of supplier diversity and indirect procurement for Meijer: "Supporting minority-owned businesses is the right thing to do for our communities and our customers, now more than ever. It's exciting to know that the businesses we're helping through this donation could grow to become our vendor partners."

According to company information, the contribution to the NMSDC is part of the $6.5 million that Meijer has donated in key areas of giving that also span hunger relief, sustainability and local giving.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.