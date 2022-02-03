Albertsons Expands Supplier Diversity Program

As it works to build a broad network of suppliers that best reflect the communities in which it serves, Albertsons Cos. is expanding its supplier diversity program.

The retailer announced that it is seeking submissions from suppliers that are over 50% owned and controlled/operated by a U.S. citizen and fall under the categories or ethnicities of African American, Asian American, Hispanic, Native American, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender, Service-Disabled Veteran or Female. Albertsons is also assisting entrepreneurial and startup companies by offering an early payment program for qualified diverse-owned suppliers through a partnership with online platform C2FO.

To facilitate new relationships, Albertsons is hosting a virtual summit this week. Last year’s online event drew more than 1,000 suppliers and brands interested in partnering with the retailer. In addition, the grocer continues to partner with ECRM, RangeMe and Quantum to identify a group of supplier candidates.

“Albertsons Cos. is dedicated to providing opportunities to diverse suppliers to grow their business and have their products on more shelves,” said Jonathan Mayes, SVP and chief diversity and inclusion officer for Albertsons.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 7 and this year’s chosen suppliers will be announced in April.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.