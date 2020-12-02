Meijer Introduces In-Store Sushi & Craft Beer Bar

A Meijer store in Brighton, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, has debuted a first-of-its-kind sushi and craft beer bar created in collaboration with Hissho Sushi.

“With this new concept, Hissho Sushi is redefining the experience of a customer’s evening at their local grocery store,” said Dan Beem, CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Hissho, the second-largest sushi franchise in the country, with almost 2,000 locations in 42 states, and partnerships with such other food retailers as Walmart. “It is our commitment to deliver hand-crafted, premium sushi that’s prepared by local chefs daily to Meijer shoppers. The Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar allows us to go even further, providing one-of-a-kind experiences where shoppers can conveniently enjoy our products, a local craft beer and get in their weekly grocery run.”

“This is a great opportunity to provide customers another option to consider while shopping our stores,” said Becky Bronkema, director of merchandising at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer. “We offer fresh to-go options, including pizza, sandwiches and sushi, at most of our stores already, so we envision the in-store restaurant concept to allow local neighbors to meet friends, have a quick business meeting or just grab a quick snack while checking grocery shopping off their list of to-dos.”

Supermarket prepared foods are the fastest-growing sector of the foodservice industry – now north of $12.7 billion, according to Arlington, Va.-based FMI – the Food Industry Association. Hissho conducted research finding that, beyond product variety and competitive pricing, consumers seek experiences.To maximize growth and meet consumers’ expectations, Hissho determined that it needed to deliver an innovative idea that combined a premium experience with convenience.

The resulting sit-down sushi restaurant located within a Meijer store elevates the shopper experience to provide not only fresh, hand-rolled sushi rolls, hot appetizers and more, but also a new way to enjoy them. The 840-square foot space employs 15, including highly trained local sushi chefs using premium-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients.

Along with traditional favorites such as California rolls and Krispy Krab, the venue offers Spicy Red Pepper and Crunchy Shrimp rolls for more daring palates. Further, for those in search of grab-and-go options, the fresh rolls are made and packaged daily in the store’s deli.

Besides sushi, the menu provides hot appetizers, including Asian chicken wings and Boom Boom Shrimp, Dim Sum, and an ever-changing list of craft beer on tap, as well as a Healthy Morning Collection offering a.m. fare like avocado toast, açai bowls and real fruit smoothies.

“Hissho wants to provide our partners with the most creative, craveable products and concepts possible, so our relationship and sales can continue to grow,” added Beem. “We’re excited for the opportunity to reach new audiences and partners with this concept, and continue to share our passion for sushi that is recognized for its high quality, convenience and innovation.”

Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on PG's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.