Walmart Offering On-the-Go Sushi

Walmart has teamed with Hissho Sushi on Hissho on the Go, a new commissary program that will provide fresh sushi across the Charlotte, N.C., metro area.

Specially trained sushi chefs using fresh ingredients will hand-roll Hissho on the Go sushi daily at a single commissary site. The rolls will then be immediately delivered to Walmart delis in the area, where shoppers can conveniently pick them up while shopping.



“It’s exciting to see sushi pushing the boundaries of where customers expect to see our rolls,” said Corey Wilde, VP of business development at Charlotte-based Hissho, the second-largest sushi provider in the country. “And increasingly we’re forming unique partnerships with markets across the country who see the value of offering a convenient, high-quality and on-the-go meal option that their shoppers crave.”



To begin with, shoppers will be able to choose from eight roll varieties at three price points: $5, $7 and $9. Hissho on the Go will offer such popular options as Krispy Krab and California rolls, in addition to Spicy Red Pepper and Crunchy Shrimp rolls.



“Hissho Sushi is proud to lead the industry and provide restaurant-quality meal options when and where customers want to enjoy them,” added Wilde. “And we’re proud to serve partners like Walmart, as they evolve their own grocery experience for the shopper.”

