Walmart Freshens Up Its Produce Departments

Walmart Inc. is making big changes to the look and feel of its produce departments with moves that the grocer says will further emphasize the quality of the food on its shelves.

The retailer is adding low-profile displays to give the fresh department more of an open- market feel, and widening aisles to make shopping faster and easier. As for signage, expect larger and brighter signs with a bold focus on the prices.

A few years ago, Walmart added more organic and locally grown foods and launched an in-house system called Eden to improve the freshness of items using technology. Now shoppers will be able to find all organic items in one specific area, marked by large "organic" signs.

"In addition to improving the shopping experience for customers, these changes make it easier for our associates to work in the department," said Charles Redfield, EVP of Walmart U.S. Food. "Our new format simplifies workloads, making it easier for our associates to stock produce. This way, they can refocus their time on serving customers.

The retailer has teased what it's calling Produce 2.0 for a few months, and now these renovations are already underway in some stores. As for a continued rollout, the majority of stores will boast the revamped produce departments by next summer.

