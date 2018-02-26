Seafood or Plant-Based Alternative? Why Not Both?

When it comes to choosing between convention seafood items or plant-based alternatives, consumers may opt to have both, according to a purveyor of a product designed to compare with raw ahi tuna but made from tomatoes

“We … have heard from many chefs that they are using our product with fish,” notes David Benzaquen, CEO of New York-based Ocean Hugger Foods, whose product is used in sushi sold at select Whole Food Market locations. “Some are combining tuna with our Ahimi in sushi rolls or poke bowls to substantially cut costs, calories and environmental harm. Others, like Westcoast Poke in Vancouver, are serving it on the same dish with other fish, because they are celebrating how it shines as a unique seafood item.”

The idea is for consumers to view plant-based options as just another seafood selection, which, Benzaquen asserts, could lead to revolutionary changes.

“Because our goal is to offer something so delicious that people feel no sacrifice when they have it, we feel this is a huge victory,” he adds. “It’s not vegetarians we’re selling to; it’s the person who is looking to buy tuna, salmon or eel. If everyone who is decidedly ordering tuna is just as happy when they have 50 percent less of it by having it combined half/half with Ahimi, we are making a huge impact on the oceans, animals and our health.”