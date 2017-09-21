Whole Foods to Serve Plant-Based Tuna Alternative

Whole Foods Market has added the first-ever plant-based alternative to raw tuna in select sushi venues in Los Angeles and New York.

Created by New York-based Ocean Hugger Foods, Ahimi is made from tomatoes and savory, umami-rich ingredients to replicate the taste and texture of ahi tuna. It is free from mercury, PCBs and other toxic chemicals, while also vegan, and safe for pregnant women, nursing mothers, and people with compromised immune systems.

“Tomatoes contain high levels of naturally occurring glutamic acids, which are responsible for the savory flavor of meaty foods,” Ocean Hugger said on its website. “Certified Master Chef James Corwell's proprietary method combines tomatoes with simple, natural ingredients to enhance the natural savory quality of the tomato, making Ahimi a natural seafood experience.”

Added Andy Sasser, global category manager at Whole Foods: “A tasty vegan option for raw tuna is at the intersection of a few major trends, including the growing popularity of sushi, as well as the surge in plant-based diets and dishes. We love when we can bring shoppers something delicious that’s never been done before, and Ahimi does just that.”