Whole Foods, Plant-Based-Burger Chain Expand Partnership

A Whole Foods store in Seattle now has a plant-based burger joint, the second of its kind for the Austin, Texas-based grocer.

Already operating inside the 365 by Whole Foods Market store in Lake Oswego, Ore., Next Level Burger (NLB) opened its first Seattle location of the 100 percent plant-based chain at the Roosevelt Square Whole Foods store. The 2,000-square-foot burger joint offers a menu of plant-based twists on classic burger-joint favorites, including more than a dozen burger combinations, next-level hot dogs and sandwiches, as well as fries and tots. Dessert offerings include diner-style hand-spun milkshakes that are dairy-free and made with either a coconut- or soy-based soft serve.

“The Pacific Northwest has embraced NLB wholeheartedly, and we couldn’t be more thankful for our awesome crew and for the support of our fans,” said Matt de Gruyter, CEO and co-founder of the restaurant chain, which now operates four locations. “We’ve had Seattle in our sights for two years, and we’re thrilled to bring our plant-based ruckus to this epic city.”

To mark the occasion, The Bend, Ore.-based company held a week-long celebration that drew a crowd of thousands who lined up early to sample products from the menu. The event was capped with a burger-cutting ceremony.