Meati, which makes clean, nutrient-rich foods from mycelium, has now entered the breakfast segment with Meati Breakfast Patties in Original and Maple varieties. The savory, nutrient-dense patties are available exclusively in the freezer section at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide. Meati’s tender, flavorful patties offer a complete protein profile with all nine essential amino acids. Each heart-healthy patty contains 8 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and zero saturated fat or cholesterol while being free of allergens, heavy metals, antibiotics and preservatives. With naturally occurring vitamins and minerals like potassium, folate and choline, the whole-food, animal-free product delivers a nutritious boost with every bite. All consumers have to do is thaw them from frozen and cook them in a pan just as they would a traditional breakfast patty. Besides being versatile, the patties are a sustainable choice, since mycelium uses 10 times less land than soy for the equivalent amount of protein. The suggested retail price is $9.99 per 8.5-ounce box of four patties.