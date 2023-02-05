McCormick Salt Free Vegan Seasoning Products

The McCormick brand and social media celeb Tabitha Brown are expanding their partnership to include five salt-free vegan seasoning products. Following last year’s launch of McCormick Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown, these additional items consist of two seasoning blends, which are launching this spring, and McCormick’s first-ever salt-free seasoning mixes, rolling out in the summer. The products are Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning; Very Good Garlic All Purpose Seasoning; Taco Business Seasoning Mix, featuring robust spices like paprika, cumin and chili peppers; Burger Business Seasoning Mix, containing herbs and spices, veggies, and natural hickory smoke flavor; and Sauté Business Seasoning Mix, a blend of fragrant spices like garlic, ginger and cinnamon, along with sesame oil for added flavor. The all-purpose seasonings retail for a suggested $5.99 per approximately 5-ounce shaker of either variety, while the mixes have a suggested retail price of $2.19 per approximately 1-ounce packet of any SKU. In tandem with the launch, Brown has created recipes with McCormick featuring these latest seasonings and will be showcasing them on her social media recipe tutorials and the brand’s landing page. Additionally, Brown and McCormick will host a special farmers’ market pop-up in New York City this June to give consumers a taste of the new products and the opportunity to interact with Brown in person.