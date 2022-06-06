A co-creation of McCormick and vegan foodie, actress and mom Tabitha Brown, McCormick Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown is now available at retail, following a wildly successful online launch as a limited-edition product last year. The all-purpose seasoning is a salt-free, Caribbean-inspired blend of allspice, thyme, turmeric, cayenne pepper, mango and pineapple with a bright, warm flavor evoking Brown’s ebullient personality and fun culinary concoctions. In addition to the launch, Brown’s popular social media recipe tutorials will continue to feature McCormick products as part of her long-term partnership with the brand. The suggested retail price for a 3.82-ounce shaker is $6.99, but the final price is at the retailer’s discretion.