McCormick & Co. Announces New President and CEO

McCormick & Co., which just reported higher earnings and sales for its recently-concluded second quarter, has named Brendan Foley as the new president and CEO. He succeeds Lawrence E. Kurzius, who will remain as executive chairman of the board of directors.

"Lawrence has been a transformational leader for McCormick, bringing our global flavor platform to life through his entrepreneurial spirit, innovative thinking and growth-oriented vision for the company. During his tenure as CEO sales grew over 50% and market capitalization more than doubled,” said Michael D. Mangan, lead director for the McCormick Board.

Foley officially steps into his new role on Sept. 1. He was named president and COO in June 2022 and is a nine-year company executive whose roles have included president U.S. consumer; president North America; and president global consumer, Americas, and Asia. Prior to McCormick & Co., he held marketing and general management roles at H.J. Heinz (now Kraft Heinz) for 15 years, including a tenure as president for the North America zone. His background also includes positions at General Mills, Inc.

Kurzius welcomed his successor. "With his passion for McCormick and elevation of our commercial growth plans and execution, Brendan has a proven track record of delivering results as a leader. Moreover, he understands the importance of continuing our growth while ensuring we do the right things for people, communities, and the planet,” he said. “Under Brendan's leadership, I am confident McCormick will build upon our success, and I look forward to supporting our future growth in my role as chairman.”

Foley returned the sentiment, noting, "I'd like to personally thank Lawrence for his mentorship and continued service to McCormick. I am truly honored and excited about the opportunity to lead this great company with its rich and very promising future.”

Based in Hunt Valley, Md., McCormick & Co. manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including grocery, e-commerce channels, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Its brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. The company posts more than $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories.