Jones Soda Names New President and CEO

There are some changes at the top for Jones Soda Co. The Seattle-based company announced that president and CEO Mark Murray is retiring and will be succeeded by longtime beverage industry leader David Knight.

Knight officially joins Jones Soda Co. on June 23. Most recently, he served as CEO and co-founder of the startup SX Latin Liquors and chief beverage officer for CFH, Ltd., where he launched a beverage division that included CBD products. In prior roles, he was also VP of marketing for Gatorade International at PepsiCo International, VP of marketing Asia Pacific for Quaker Oats and VP of internal communications for eBay, Inc. Knight earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New South Wale in Sydney, Australia.

“David brings to us over 37 years of global marketing, sales and corporate communications experience with some of the world’s premier food and beverage companies,” said Paul Norman, chairman of the board, following Knight’s appointment. “The board feels that his successful track record of growing and managing dynamic and youthful brands makes David the perfect person to lead Jones as the company works to continue to build on the significant progress Mark Murray has made as our CEO over the past few years.”

While Murray is stepping down as president and CEO, he will remain on the board of directors. “I’m extremely happy with the growth the company has experienced over the last three years and am confident that David brings the background and experience necessary to continue Jones’ organic growth and to further diversify our product offerings,” Murray remarked.

Knight said that he plans to leverage his experience, including bringing CBD beverages to market, at the helm of Jones. “As a leading craft soda manufacturer with a growing line of cannabis products, I am excited about the opportunity to lead Jones and I’m looking forward to working with the company’s dedicated employees to continue to build value for the company’s shareholders. I believe Jones is well-positioned for continued growth and I look forward to building on the momentum that Mark has started,” he said.

Jones markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncoccobrands as well as a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.