McCall's Meat & Fish Opens 2nd Location Near L.A.

The nation's heartland may be known for its penchant for well-marbled steaks, but there’s a lot of buzz in Southern California about an independent grocer specializing in premium meats. A new McCall's Meat & Fish Co. recently opened in Santa Monica, following what local media call a “cult-like following” at its location in the Loz Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The latest store, located at 1426 Montana Ave in Santa Monica, offers an array of offerings from a full-service meat department staffed by knowledgeable butchers. McCall's is also known for the quality and quantity of seafood products, likewise overseen by in-store fishmonger experts.

On its website, the grocer notes that it strives to procure most of its meats from farmers who don’t use antibiotics or growth hormones and who adhere to sustainable and humane practices, and seeks out wild-caught or responsibly farm-raised seafood. Suppliers include Natural Certified Angus Beef, Grass Run Farms, Snake River Farms, Niman Ranch, Mary’s Chicken, Salmon Creek Farms and Scottish Sea Farms, among others.

In addition to its signature meat and seafood items, McCall’s carries fresh locally-sourced produce and a host of specialty food and beverage items, from quail eggs to five-year aged cheddar cheese. The indie retailer partners with Mercato for local delivery.

McCall's Meat & Fish first opened in 2010 and was taken over last year by new owners Michelle and David Sarraf. David Sarraf previously formed the snack food company NakedNuts.

“We looked at several different areas and I think ultimately we kept coming back to Montana because we felt Santa Monica can appreciate what we do,” David Sarraf told the Santa Monica Daily Press.

The new Santa Monica location will be open from Wednesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.