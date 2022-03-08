Korean Grocery Delivery Launching in SoCal

Another ethnic e-grocer has entered the market. RocketCart is launching its free next- morning Korean grocery delivery service in Southern California to residents of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

The company soft-launched its service back in December 2021 and has been fine-tuning its value proposition based on customer feedback and strengthening its operating capabilities over the past few months.

"In the short time since our launch, we've been laser-focused on listening to our early customers and adjusting our service to give them exactly what they want. We've been growing quickly through word of mouth, and the legions of loyal, repeat-purchasing customers give us confidence that we are building a valuable service that is now ready to scale,” said Paul Kim, founder and CEO of RocketCart.

SoCal customers can now shop at RocketCart.com for a wide selection of Korean grocery products and get free next-morning delivery to their homes on orders over $40. RocketCart currently features thousands of grocery products, including meats, freshly made banchan, packaged and canned products, organic goods, and fresh produce. The retailer is also continuing to expand its selection of products weekly.

"Now, whether you live far from a Korean grocery store or don't want to spend hours fighting traffic and standing in long lines, you have the option to buy everything you want at prices comparable to grocery stores and get it delivered to your doorstep the next morning by our friendly drivers," added Kim. "And we provide this with the highest level of support and delight that our customers deserve."

The company plans to expand to additional cities, states and locations nationwide in the near future.

In addition to delivering groceries, RocketCart is creating a differentiated food experience through in-house chefs working in its food lab, through which it plans to deliver authentic and contemporary tastes and flavors of South Korean capital city Seoul to its customers in the form of banchan, special dishes, meals and more.

RocketCart is funded by several top venture capital firms, as well as co-founders of several well-known e-commerce giants, including Coupang and Mercari. However, the Garden Grove, Calif.-based company will have to contend with other emerging ethnic e-grocers like Bokksu, iFresh and Weee!