Marrying Bricks and Clicks for Grocery Growth

Not long after consumers began buying merchandise online, retailers coined the term “showrooming” to describe the now common practice of examining products in a brick-and-mortar store before buying them online.

While Main Street businesses grew alarmed at this trend, many grocers have since changed their thinking about the relationship between online and offline commerce. Today, food retailers and grocers are balancing the need to satisfy shoppers “running in to pick up a few things” with “showrooming” for their online business.

Grocers are seizing the opportunity to leverage online and offline sales channels to energize one another — by offering in-store pickup for online orders or food samples to generate initial in-store sales and online repeat sales.

It’s now become common for national companies like Walmart to sell groceries however customers want to buy them, whether that’s at the checkout line, delivered straight to the shopper's door or via in-store order pickup.

Regardless of the size of their footprint, and whether national, regional or local, all grocers can take advantage of the synergy and growth opportunities generated by unifying online and offline sales by applying these five best practices:

1. Earn their trust

Grocers face a complex challenge in serving their customers: provide high-quality products all day, every day, particularly when those products require special handling and precise temperature control. By meeting this challenge, you’ve earned a trust that only matters to customers when they’re buying food.

Whether delivering an order, holding it for pickup or selling it as part of a shopping experience, you should leverage this trust opportunity.