How Grocers Can Win in the Digital Age

In order for grocers to thrive in our increasingly digital world, they have to know their customer. Transforming from a vendor/customer relationship to a customer-centric organization is critical to succeed, and can't be done without a data-driven business.

The next battleground for all grocers is data. Most retailers are using technology to create personalized experiences for their customers, but many are still using the same five data points that marketers have used for decades. This is resulting in average returns at best, and more often than not sub-par results.

Companies need to look at more than just demographics, lifestyle and life-stage to predict behavior. Life events like having children, caring for an older parent at home, or starting a new diet are all events that retailers can use to make recommendations.

I recently attended the Groceryshop conference, where John Furner, CEO of Sam’s Club at the time and now president of Walmart U.S., shared some helpful tips for retailers and things to watch for:

Identifying core customers should be the first step before developing new technologies. Consumers across all generations are looking for more information than ever before. The current state of consumers remains healthy. People continue to buy at the middle and trade up. Retailers should leverage data to understand when sales shifts are driven by a change of assortment – or by the consumers themselves. The pace of innovation in China is faster than ever seen.

Retailers need to test, learn, and develop new products and services for their customers using data and offer personalization services that make sense in the moment. However, there’s a fine line to walk between personalization and what might be considered too much and thought to be a violation of personal privacy.

The online battleground