The 2 Cultures of Online Grocery

Shoppers are revealing more venturesome attitudes and behaviors when it comes to digital purchases of shelf-stable products compared with fresh products. In response, retailers are trying to accommodate shoppers that are embracing the convenience of online ordering for nonperishables, but still enjoy the experience of selecting fresh foods.

Online grocery is growing across all major departments, albeit at varying rates. What makes omnichannel grocery a complex business are the segment’s many food barriers that don’t exist in other retail channels.