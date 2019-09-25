How Grocers Can Leverage Technology to Make Delivery a Competitive Advantage

Whether a grocer is building out in-house delivery capabilities or outsourcing to a third party, a key piece of enabling technology can make scaling their last-mile delivery operations significantly easier: delivery management software, which offers end-to-end route planning, dispatch, communication and analytics to provide their company with a top-down view of your delivery operations while helping to streamline the most important areas of those operations.

The software typically integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure to help facilitate a better experience for customers, companies, drivers, and all stakeholders in the ordering and delivery process. Specifically, delivery management software can help grocers:

Ensure Fast, On-Time Delivery with Route Planning/Optimization

Successful route planning relies on a sophisticated analysis of customer addresses, promised delivery times, traffic, driver schedules, vehicle capacity and more.

With stiff competition pushing turnaround times down (2+ day, same day, within hours) and shorter delivery windows (1 hour versus 2 hour versus 3+ hour), legacy route sequencing tools can’t keep up.

A state-of-the-art routing system can factor in these dynamic constraints, allowing a nimble organization to experiment with delivery models and service levels that fit their unique requirements. There are several essential elements:

Pick/Pack & Service Time Efficiency

A system that can rapidly generate complex routing will drive efficiencies in the pick and pack process and warehouse operations.

For example, orders can be combined by route and staged near vehicle docks in reverse delivery order, creating a load plan that streamlines customer interactions and reduces physical effort.

Route Capacity & Route Efficiency

A modern routing engine can improve route capacity by more than 50% over manual and legacy route sequencing methods. This reduces labor and fuel costs while expanding customer servicing capability. Programmatically factoring in historical data yields even higher efficiencies.