Macro Effects of Micro Fulfillment in Grocery

“One option you have today is automated picking at a big facility that is very efficient, but it’s very expensive for the commitment, meaning millions of dollars, many years and a very expensive last mile,” says José Vicente Aguerrevere, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Takeoff Technologies. “The beauty is we combine the proximity of the store with the automation of a large facility, and between signing a deal and going online, it’s only three months, as opposed to three years.”

Instead of making space in an existing facility, micro fulfillment centers can also be dark stores, but the key is the proximity to customers.

“In order to make it profitable, you have to use it,” Hornyak advises. “If you build it and people don’t use it, it won’t be profitable. So as long as you have enough volume to support that, we really don’t care where it is.”

Integrating Robotics

An automated micro fulfillment center combines robotics with AI to create an efficient system. There are automated totes or cubes in three separate zones — ambient, chilled and frozen — that handle only those items. After an online order is made and all three types of items are pulled, the totes come together at the end of the system to be packaged in one order.

Each tote holds a specific number of SKUs — up to eight in the case of both CommonSense Robotics and Takeoff Technologies — so like purchases are close together to be able to pick them faster.