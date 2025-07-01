Market of Choice CEO Passes Away

Rick Wright, CEO of Oregon independent grocer Market of Choice, died from natural causes at his home in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday, June 29. A fixture in the state’s grocery industry, Wright was also known for his philanthropic activities in Lane County, as well as throughout Oregon and beyond.

Wright worked with his father, Richard “Dick” Wright Sr., to grow a small discount grocery chain into the largest independent family-owned grocer in Oregon. The younger Wright took pride in stocking more 7,000 locally sourced products at 12 Market of Choice stores across the state. Beyond offering a place to buy food, he saw his business as a force for sustaining local economies, fostering innovation and nourishing community spirit.

