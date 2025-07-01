Market of Choice CEO Passes Away
According to his family, Wright’s legacy will live on through his philanthropic work with Doernbecher Freestyle, Angel Hair Foundation, Food For Lane County, Kidsports and many other organizations. In his personal life, he enjoyed traveling, auto racing and surfing.
Wright’s survivors include his wife, Debbie; his mother, Marsha; his siblings, Suzyn, Craig and Laurie; his children, Zach, Staci and Sydney; and his grandchildren, Mina and Finley. The family has asked for privacy at this time, but a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Founded in 1979, Market of Choice operates stores in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Medford and the Portland metro area. The independent grocer has developed meaningful relationships with farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk, and food and beverage producers across Oregon and is committed to fostering a robust local food economy.