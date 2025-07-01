 Skip to main content

Market of Choice CEO Passes Away

Also a noted philanthropist in his home state of Oregon, Rick Wright was 62
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Rick Wright (Photo courtesy of Market of Choice)

Rick Wright, CEO of Oregon independent grocer Market of Choice, died from natural causes at his home in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday, June 29. A fixture in the state’s grocery industry, Wright was also known for his philanthropic activities in Lane County, as well as throughout Oregon and beyond. 

Wright worked with his father, Richard “Dick” Wright Sr., to grow a small discount grocery chain into the largest independent family-owned grocer in Oregon. The younger Wright took pride in stocking more 7,000 locally sourced products at 12 Market of Choice stores across the state. Beyond offering a place to buy food, he saw his business as a force for sustaining local economies, fostering innovation and nourishing community spirit.

According to his family, Wright’s legacy will live on through his philanthropic work with Doernbecher Freestyle, Angel Hair Foundation, Food For Lane County, Kidsports and many other organizations. In his personal life, he enjoyed traveling, auto racing and surfing. 

Wright’s survivors include his wife, Debbie; his mother, Marsha; his siblings, Suzyn, Craig and Laurie; his children, Zach, Staci and Sydney; and his grandchildren, Mina and Finley. The family has asked for privacy at this time, but a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. 

Founded in 1979, Market of Choice operates stores in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Medford and the Portland metro area. The independent grocer has developed meaningful relationships with farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk, and food and beverage producers across Oregon and is committed to fostering a robust local food economy. 

