Mariani Nut Co. Walnutmilk

Mariani Nut Co. has entered the growing plant-based milk category with Mariani Walnutmilk, said to be rich in calcium, Omega-3s and Vitamin A, and with significantly less sugar than other plant-based milk products. Free of gluten, soy and GMOs, Mariani Walnutmilk has no artificial colors, flavors or carrageenan, and is made with 100 percent California-grown walnuts. It contains only 45 calories per 8-ounce serving, comes in Original, Vanilla and Unsweetened flavors, and retails for a suggested $3.49-$3.99 per carton.