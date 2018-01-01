Maranatha Light, Dark Roast Creamy Almond Butters

Maranatha is introducing Light Roast and Dark Roast Creamy Almond Butters. The unique roasting profiles have moved beyond the coffee aisle to bring almond butter a "subtly sweet and richly robust flavor." The Light Roast Almond Butter is made from delicately roasted blanched almonds in small batches, then double-ground. In contrast, the Dark Roast Almond Butter is slow-roasted in small batches for longer, then double-ground. Both flavors are Non-GMO Project Verified, made from California almonds, made with sustainably sourced palm oil, and contain 3 grams of fiber per serving.