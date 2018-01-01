Magnum Tubs Chocolate-Covered Scoopable Ice Cream

Unilever has added to its Magnum ice cream lineup Magnum Tubs, which reimagine the classic ice cream bars – made with Magnum chocolate and silky ice cream – in a scoopable format. Available in Milk Chocolate Vanilla, Dark Chocolate Raspberry, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut and White Chocolate Vanilla, each tub has a shell of chocolate around its sides – preserving the “crack” heard upon biting into one of the chocolate bars – allowing for a suitable mixture of chocolate shards and ice cream in every spoonful. SRP is $5.49 per 14.8-ounce tub.