Unilever has officially entered the vegan sector with its Magnum frozen treats. Magnum Non-Dairy frozen dessert bars combine Belgian chocolate – made from cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms – with a creamy vanilla base comprising a blend of coconut oil and pea protein. Available in two varieties – Classic and Almond – the frozen treats have an SRP of $4.99-$5.49 per 9.12-fluid-ounce box, each of which contains three bars.