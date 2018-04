Lundberg’s new Organic Baked Grain Bites, an extension to the Grounded Snacks lineup, are puffed, crunchy bites that are light and come in a variety of flavors. Each offering 21 grams of whole grains per serving, varieties include Aged Parmesan, Garlic & Herb (vegan), Smoky Sweet BBQ (vegan), Vanilla Chai (vegan) and White Cheddar & Jalapeño. The USDA Organic, non-GMO and gluten-free snacks retail for a suggested $3.49 per 4-ounce bag.