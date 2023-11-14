Hard on the heels of the launch of Grilled Cheesies, Kraft Heinz brand Lunchables has now rolled out Dunkables, a line of snack combinations enabling youngsters to dip and top their favorite ingredients at home or on the go. The convenient product was created in response to the growing popularity of kids’ snacktime dipping culture. Each of the line’s two varieties, low-fat Mozza Sticks with Marinara & Breadcrumbs and honey wheat Pretzel Twists with PB Spread & Choco Chips, offers a wholesome base ingredient and two popular toppings in a perfectly portioned tray. Since nearly 50% of Lunchables are eaten as a snack, the debut of Dunkables demonstrates the brand’s further extension into the snacking category as it seeks to move beyond the lunchtime occasion. Lunchables Dunkables retails for a suggested $2.49 per approximately 2-ounce package of either variety. An additional Chicken Popper variety is set to roll out in 2024.