Lidl Opens Maryland Regional Distribution Center

Lidl has formally opened a state-of-the-art regional headquarters and distribution center in Maryland’s Cecil County. The 700,000-square-foot facility will serve as the linchpin of the deep discounter’s regional store network, quickly supplying products to stores across five states: Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. Lidl invested more than $100 million in the project, which will create more than 200 full-time jobs.

“As we work hard to meet the surging needs of our customers during this critical time, we are thrilled to open our newest regional distribution center in Cecil County, Md.,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US. “The facility will allow us to efficiently deliver our award-winning products to thousands of customers from Maryland to New York and support our expansion across the region. We thank [Gov. Larry] Hogan and local leaders for their tireless support leading up to today.”

The grocer recently revealed that employees enrolled in company insurance plans, including those at the new regional distribution center, will be offered medical benefits covering COVID-19 testing and treatment at no cost. Lidl US also provides medical benefits for all full- and part-time employees, regardless of the number of hours they work per week.

“Maryland is proud to support Lidl’s new regional distribution center, which will create 200 new jobs when they are needed the most and enable the company to more efficiently deliver their high-quality products throughout the region at a time when demand is at an all-time high,” said Hogan. “We also commend Lidl’s commitment to providing all employees with health insurance as well as COVID-19 testing and treatment, which is critical to fighting this global pandemic.”

German retailer Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries, employing about 287,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the grocer has more than 95 stores in nine East Coast states.