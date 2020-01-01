Press enter to search
Close search

La Dolce Vita Entertainment Trays

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

La Dolce Vita Entertainment Trays

La Dolce Vita Entertainment Trays

Fratelli Beretta,which bills itself as the longest-standing family-owned business in the Italian charcuterie tradition, has introduced La Dolce Vita Entertainment Trays. A popular Italian saying (and Fellini movie title) that encapsulates the art of loving and enjoying the simple things, “la dolce vita,” or “the sweet life,” is a concept at the heart of the company’s values. The signature platters bring Italian flair to any meal or gathering, either as a sought-after party gift or go-to refrigerator stocker for the savvy host or hostess. The line consists of four 12-ounce assortments: an Aperitivo Platter with prosciutto, soppressata, dry sausage, roasted almonds, mixed pitted green olives and mild provolone, a Roll & Go Platter with prosciutto and mozzarella, soppressata and mozzarella, milano and mozzarella, toasted almonds, mixed pitted green olives, and breadsticks; an Artisan Charcuterie Tray with soppressata, hot soppressata, black pitted olives, artisanal flatbread, provolone cubed cheese, pepperjack cubed cheese; and a Artisan Charcuterie Platter with Italian dry salami, hot soppressata, chorizo, asiago cubed cheese, provolone cubed cheese and pepperjack cubed cheese. The suggested retail price for Aperitivo and Roll & Go is $14.99, while the Artisan Tray and Artisan Platter go for a suggested $13.99.

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Koia Thrive

Zhou Nutrition Water Enhancers