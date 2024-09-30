Krusteaz Refrigerated Pour & Bake Batters

Venerable baking brand Krusteaz has now come out with Krusteaz Batters, a refrigerated pour-and-bake line available in three scratch-like varieties: Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Cupcake and Chocolate Cupcake. Each pouch of Chocolate Brownie Batter makes an 8-inch-by-8-inch pan of brownies or can be portioned for brownie bites, while the cupcake batters make up to eight cupcakes or one 9-inch cake. Containing no artificial colors or artificial preservatives, the convenient batters stay fresh for up to seven days in the refrigerator after opening, ready for whenever the baking mood strikes. Krusteaz Batters retail for a suggested $6.99 per 18-ounce package of any variety. Family-owned Krusteaz is the flagship brand of Continental Mills Inc., which does business as The Krusteaz Co.