Kroger, Wakefern Execs Among Panelists at APEX Conference
“AI-driven solutions are making a major impact on retail loss prevention,” said Amber Bradley, host of the TalkLP.com podcast and creator of the APEX conference. “These panelists’ real-world experiences, wins and lessons learned will provide our executive attendees with actionable insights and drive the engaging discussion that APEX is known for.”
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100.