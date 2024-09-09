Kroger, Wakefern Execs Among Panelists at APEX Conference

The Asset Protection Executive Xchange (APEX) conference will take place

Sept. 22–25 in Nashville, Tenn. APEX is an invite-only, executive-only conference for asset protection executives. The conference is designed to bring together industry executives for an exchange of ideas and learnings, and to strengthen the relationships within the retail, grocery and c-store communities.

Panels include “The Art & Science of Shrink Displacement,” featuring Chris Harris, director of asset protection and safety at The Kroger Co., and Derrick Price, VP, asset protection at Wakefern Food Corp. Moderated by vision AI provider Everseen, the panel will focus on how AI-powered computer vision enhances shrink detection, improves loss recovery, and deters theft at self-checkout and beyond.

