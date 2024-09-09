 Skip to main content

Kroger, Wakefern Execs Among Panelists at APEX Conference

Asset Protection Executive Xchange will take place Sept. 22–25 in Nashville, Tenn. 
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Kroger HQ
Execs from Kroger and Wakefern will participate in the Asset Protection Executive Xchange (APEX) conference.

The Asset Protection Executive Xchange (APEX) conference will take place 
Sept. 22–25 in Nashville, Tenn. APEX is an invite-only, executive-only conference for asset protection executives. The conference is designed to bring together industry executives for an exchange of ideas and learnings, and to strengthen the relationships within the retail, grocery and c-store communities.

Panels include “The Art & Science of Shrink Displacement,” featuring Chris Harris, director of asset protection and safety at The Kroger Co., and Derrick Price, VP, asset protection at Wakefern Food Corp. Moderated by vision AI provider Everseen, the panel will focus on how AI-powered computer vision enhances shrink detection, improves loss recovery, and deters theft at self-checkout and beyond.

[RELATED: Majority of Food Retailers Are in ‘Theft Crisis’ Mode]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“AI-driven solutions are making a major impact on retail loss prevention,” said Amber Bradley, host of the TalkLP.com podcast and creator of the APEX conference. “These panelists’ real-world experiences, wins and lessons learned will provide our executive attendees with actionable insights and drive the engaging discussion that APEX is known for.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds