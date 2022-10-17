Kroger Stores to Feature Zalat Pizza Restaurants

Texas cult favorite Zalat Pizza is set to debut the first two locations of a multi-unit development relationship with The Kroger Co. According to the agreement, Zalat will roll out its pickup and on-demand delivery pizza restaurants within Kroger supermarkets. The first two pilot locations will be in Houston, with the first, within Kroger’s Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace supermarket, scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 21. The second restaurant, at Kroger’s Conroe Marketplace store, is slated to open in December. Additional openings in 2023 will be revealed in the next few months.

“As we continue to promote Kroger as a destination for superior food offerings, the opportunity to collaborate with Zalat Pizza, one of the hottest rising stars in the restaurant industry, was very appealing to us,” noted Garret Fairchild, merchandiser, deli/bakery at the grocer. “We believe that offering customers convenient pickup and on-demand delivery access to Zalat’s delicious handmade New York-style pizza creations will be a much-welcomed addition to our local Kroger communities.”

[Read more: "Kroger Invests in Kitchen United"]

“Kroger is the largest grocery retailer in the world, with over 2,500 locations among its many iconic brands, and we are elated to partner with them on this project,” said Khanh Nguyen, founder and CEO of Dallas-based Zalat Pizza, which has more than 20 locations in Dallas and Houston. “We are especially excited that Kroger is interested in us because of our best-of-class quality and dedication to our craft. Our model has always been about maintaining the highest levels of execution at large scale.”

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Kroger’s Houston division consists of 108 stores in southeast Texas and Louisiana with more than 15,000 associates.