Kroger, P&G Game Changers Scholarship Now Accepting Applications

Nationwide grocer The Kroger Co. and CPG company The Procter & Gamble Co. have opened the application period for the 2024 Game Changers Scholarship. In its third year, 23 scholarships of $2,000 will be awarded to underrepresented female students pursuing a business, science, technical and/or liberal arts undergraduate degree or certificate. The scholarship is presented by The Kroger Foundation and P&G's Always Brand.

"The Game Changers Program aims to break down barriers and create pathways for talented women who may face unique challenges in pursuing higher education," said Kate Meyer, VP, Kroger Health & Beauty Care. "By investing in their academic journey, we are contributing to a brighter and more equitable future. Kroger is proud to team up with the Always Brand, uplift these young scholars and provide financial support so they can continue their educational journeys."

The Game Changers platform was developed by Kroger and P&G to champion women in sports, business and education. In addition to the scholarship program, this commitment includes the Queen City Game Changers – a world-class women's leadership program – to accelerate women advancing into executive leadership roles. Each of these programs happens in conjunction with the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G.

"We are proud to embark on the third year of the Game Changers Platform with a commitment to changing the game for women in business, education and sports," said Pat Cady, sales SVP at P&G. "We are eager to host the world's most talented golfers once again this fall at the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G. Additionally, we remain dedicated to advancing the Game Changers Women's Leadership Program and the Game Changers Scholarship Program."

Selection will be based on an overall assessment of academic performance, leadership skills, character, community service and school involvement of exceptional women of underrepresented backgrounds with financial need. To be eligible for selection, applicants must be enrolled in or accepted to part-time or full-time programs during the 2024-2025 academic year at an accredited, non-profit college, university, technical or vocational institution. Applicants must be female and from an underrepresented background, pursuing a business, science, technical and/or liberal arts undergraduate degree or certificate. A high school or college cumulative GPA of 3.0/4.0 is required and applicants must have an unmet financial need as determined by the Student Aid Report. All Kroger and P&G employees and their dependents are ineligible.

The scholarship selection process and program are administered by Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges and Scholarship Management Resources, an independent scholarship services provider to manage the scholarship program, including selecting the recipients.

The deadline to apply is May 12.

Serving more than 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. PG also named both companies as Retailers of the Century.